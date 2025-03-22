68 suspected Tren de Aragua gang members arrested in less than one week, Department of Homeland Security says

In a move against organized crime, the Trump Administration has intensified its efforts to dismantle the Tren de Aragua gang.

The Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced on Friday the arrest of 68 suspected members of the infamous gang within less than a week, according to a press release.

On the first day of his presidency, President Trump took a step by designating Tren De Aragua as a terrorist organization. This designation has empowered federal agencies to combat the gang’s activities.

In less than 100 days, the Trump administration arrested 394 alleged members of Tren De Aragua, the release said.

The gang is known for its involvement in human trafficking, drug trafficking and violent crimes, including the murders of nursing student Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, the release stated.

A spokesperson for the DHS stated, “The Trump Administration and the Department of Homeland Security are committed to arresting and removing criminals from our communities. Tren De Aragua is a terrorist organization whose members are rapists, drug traffickers, and murderers. We will continue to make sure these dirtbags are removed from America’s streets and face justice.”