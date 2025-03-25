Gov. Greg Abbott discusses school vouchers at Texas Capitol

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin on June 2, 2023.

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed school vouchers on Tuesday at the Texas Capitol.

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Lt. Gov. of Texas Dan Patrick, Rep. Dustin Burrows and other Texas Legislature members were also in attendance.

Recommended Videos

Abbott has been a strong advocate for school choice in Texas. Throughout this legislative session, he has focused on urging both chambers of the state house to pass education savings accounts.

In February, the Senate approved its school choice bill. Before it can be voted on by the full House, the House Public Education Committee needs to approve its version of the bill.