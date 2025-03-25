Skip to main content
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses school vouchers at Texas Capitol

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the Texas Public Policy Foundation offices in Austin on June 2, 2023. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune, Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed school vouchers on Tuesday at the Texas Capitol.

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Lt. Gov. of Texas Dan Patrick, Rep. Dustin Burrows and other Texas Legislature members were also in attendance.

Abbott has been a strong advocate for school choice in Texas. Throughout this legislative session, he has focused on urging both chambers of the state house to pass education savings accounts.

In February, the Senate approved its school choice bill. Before it can be voted on by the full House, the House Public Education Committee needs to approve its version of the bill.

