Cibolo residents on high alert after wave of mailbox thefts

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department is urging residents to be on alert after a string of mailbox thefts and vandalism over the last week.

At least 17 mailboxes were targeted in two separate incidents, authorities said.

Cibolo police are requesting public assistance to identify the people responsible.

The first incident occurred on March 19, when seven mailboxes were damaged.

The following incidents happened on March 21 and March 22, police said. Outgoing mail slots were primarily targeted, leaving authorities unsure who may have been impacted.

Residents are advised to check that their recent mail has been properly delivered and to monitor their accounts for suspicious activity.

Albert Volpe, a resident near one of the affected mailboxes, described the thefts as likely the work of “high school kids” looking for trouble.

“It’s probably just easy targets,” Volpe said.