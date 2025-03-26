Skip to main content
Local News

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle after fatal head-on crash, affidavit says

Dylan Hernandez, 22, allegedly caused the death of Savannah Cardenas, according to an arrest affidavit

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Crash, BCSO
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with a fatal head-on crash, according to an arrest affidavit.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on March 22 on West Loop 1604 South.

The suspect, identified as Dylan Hernandez, 22, was driving a vehicle in the northbound lanes without headlights when he crashed into another car in the southbound lanes, the arrest affidavit said.

The crash caused the death of Savannah Cardenas, according to the affidavit.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy allegedly found open cans of beer inside Hernandez’s vehicle.

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and medical staff discovered that his blood alcohol content exceeded the legal limit, the arrest affidavit stated.

Medical staff told BCSO they smelled alcohol on Hernandez’s breath.

Hernandez’s mugshot was not available as of Wednesday evening since he’s still hospitalized.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

