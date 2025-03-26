Man charged with intoxication manslaughter with vehicle after fatal head-on crash, affidavit says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with a fatal head-on crash, according to an arrest affidavit.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on March 22 on West Loop 1604 South.

Recommended Videos

The suspect, identified as Dylan Hernandez, 22, was driving a vehicle in the northbound lanes without headlights when he crashed into another car in the southbound lanes, the arrest affidavit said.

The crash caused the death of Savannah Cardenas, according to the affidavit.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy allegedly found open cans of beer inside Hernandez’s vehicle.

Hernandez was taken to a local hospital for further treatment and medical staff discovered that his blood alcohol content exceeded the legal limit, the arrest affidavit stated.

Medical staff told BCSO they smelled alcohol on Hernandez’s breath.

Hernandez’s mugshot was not available as of Wednesday evening since he’s still hospitalized.