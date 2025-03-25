Skip to main content
Trial begins for man accused of fatally shooting victim who allegedly called him racial slurs

Jekieran Walker, 21, was charged with murder in connection with the August 2023 incident

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Northeast Side, Courts, Shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The trial for a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man outside a Northeast Side gas station officially began on Tuesday.

In August 2023, San Antonio police said Jekieran Walker was asking people for money when he got into an altercation with Stefan Volkman at a Valero gas station near Loop 410 and Binz-Engleman Road.

Walker, who was 20 years old at the time, pulled out a gun and shot Volkman multiple times in the abdomen, authorities said.

After the shooting, Walker remained at the scene. At the time, he told police he shot the man in self-defense after Volkman attacked him and called him racial slurs.

Volkman, 41, was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Walker was charged with murder. If found guilty, he could face up to life in prison.

