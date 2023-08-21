Man shot during altercation outside gas station on Northeast Side

A man was shot on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in the 4600 block of FM 78.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an altercation at a gas station on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of FM 78, not far from Loop 410 and Binz Engleman Road.

Police said the two men had some type of altercation, and one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other in the abdomen.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police said they have a person of interest and charges are pending.

Police said both the shooter and victim are believed to be between 20 and 40 years old. The motive is unknown.

Officers are speaking with witnesses and checking security cameras as they investigate the shooting.

A man was shot on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in the 4600 block of FM 78. (ksat)

Read also: