SAPD releases video of person accused of shooting, killing man downtown in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help with locating and identifying a person accused of killing a man downtown in 2021.

Leo Cameron, 47, was shot at around 12:35 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, in the 500 block of Market St., as people left the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome.

Cameron, 47, was shot in his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Crime Stoppers report states that witnesses heard the alleged shooter engage in a scuffle with Cameron before a shot was fired.

Witnesses reported seeing the shooter walk to the River Walk and then toward the Henry B. González Convention Center, police said in a Facebook post on Monday. Witnesses reported that the shooter was wearing a pink backpack.

SAPD’s Facebook post also contained a video that showed the man who they believe is a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7365.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.