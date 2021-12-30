Man shot, killed downtown, search underway for suspect, San Antonio police say

Officers were called to East Market Street near South Alamo Street for a fatal shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a fatal shooting in downtown early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to the intersection of East Market Street and South Alamo Street after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, an elderly man was shot in the upper body and was killed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect fled towards the River Walk after the shooting. That person has not yet been found.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD is collecting evidence and combing the area in search of the suspect.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.