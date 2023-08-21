Jourdanton, Pleasanton police investigate 2 fatal shootings they believe are connected

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Police in Jourdanton and Pleasanton are investigating two fatal shootings that happened early Monday morning, and they believe they are connected.

In Jourdanton, officers first responded to a shooting call in the 500 block of Elm Street, not far from Highway 16 South and Oak Street.

There, they found the victim, later identified as 23-year-old Jorge Erosa. He was taken to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

Pleasanton police said that at 2 a.m., they received a shooting call for the 100 block of North Mansfield, not far from West Oaklawn Road.

Police responded and found the victim, 18-year-old Ross Cruz Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pleasanton police said they received the shots fired call about 20-30 minutes after Jourdanton police were called.

Additional details about motive and suspects were not released.

Both police departments said the homicides are connected. They are working with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers in the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.