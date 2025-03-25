‘I heard, ’Pow!’: San Antonio woman recounts rock-throwing incident on San Pedro Avenue overpass

SAN ANTONIO – Violeta Medlin said it took days before she stopped shaking after someone threw a rock at her vehicle.

“People get seriously hurt and they get killed, too,“ Medlin said. ”I just couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief.”

Medlin reported the incident to San Antonio police. Medlin said she was driving down San Pedro Avenue near Hildebrand Avenue when that rock shattered her front windshield.

“As soon as I was going underneath (the train overpass), I heard, ‘Pow!” Medlin said. “I didn’t lose control. I didn’t swerve or anything. I just kept on driving.”

Medlin said she pulled into a nearby gas station to call 911. Two weeks later, her car was fixed, but she said she was still in fear.

“I’m scared,” Medlin said. “I’m still traumatized.”

Dean DeSoto, the executive director of the Community Alliance for Traffic Safety in San Antonio, said this crime is not uncommon.

“Accountability is now the most important mission I can see,” DeSoto said. “There are consequences. When someone throws a brick or a rock from an overpass, it might break a windshield, but two or three inches or more, it could have killed somebody or seriously injured somebody.”

Medlin said she also reported the incident to her district office.

“Hopefully somebody will be caught,” Medlin said. “This needs to be stopped. I don’t wish this on nobody.”