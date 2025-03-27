Hollywood Park police alert parents after teen’s encounter with suspicious man

HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – Hollywood Park police are warning parents after a teenage girl encountered an unidentified man in a silver car while walking home from the school bus drop-off location on Wednesday afternoon.

“The teenager was not harmed and did exactly what you should do if you feel like a situation is not safe. In fact, im very proud of the fact we have good citizens who where around at that time and took great care of her. Thank you!” the chief wrote in a Facebook post.

Chief Shad Prichard said there is no immediate threat to the public, and the situation is believed to be contained.

“This does not mean situations like these can’t or will not occur, it just means based on the available intelligence we have at this point, we feel the situation is contained,” Prichard wrote.

The department is working with the school district to determine what happened and identify a suspect. HPPD is also using surveillance footage and other investigative methods in this case.

HPPD will be actively patrolling the area in the afternoons during bus drop-off.

It’s unclear if any criminal charges will be pursued at this time.

The department shared tips for parents in the Facebook post below: