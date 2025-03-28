Skip to main content
Airman’s muscle car, military gear stolen right before deployment

Dominic Thornton’s Dodge Challenger Hellcat was stolen from his NW Bexar County apartment complex

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: Bexar County, Military, Crime

A San Antonio service member had his car and some of his military gear stolen at possibly the worst time.

Dominic Thornton, a member of the Air Force Security Forces, was preparing Thursday to leave his northwest Bexar County apartment complex off of Interstate 10, Elation at Buckskin, ahead of a deployment within the week.

However, Thornton told KSAT that when he came outside at 4:30 a.m., his 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was missing.

Thornton still had his car keys, but part of a car window lay shattered next to the empty parking space.

But inside the car, which he estimated would be about $70,000 to replace, was also his passport, uniforms, and “all different types of military gear.”

“It will affect my job as of currently right now. But being that I will be able to replace that gear. It’ll be all right,” he said.

An incident report from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office indicated a neighbor had seen two young men in a dark Ford Mustang followed by another dark colored sedan pull into the lot at about 3:40 a.m.. Thornton said the neighbor had also mentioned people with flashlights in hand.

However, Thornton’s wife also later provided KSAT with security video from what she said was a nearby business that appears to show the Hellcat being driven away from the complex at 3:29 a.m., with a lighter colored sedan following it.

Thornton hopes someone who knows where his car is will report it.

As for the thief, “If they were standing in front of me now, I would tell them what you did was very disrespectful, especially to someone who protects and serves this country. That’s what I do day in, day out. So to be able to do that to someone like me really shows you your value and your worth,” he said.

About the Authors
Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

