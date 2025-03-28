Airman’s muscle car, military gear stolen right before deployment

A San Antonio service member had his car and some of his military gear stolen at possibly the worst time.

Dominic Thornton, a member of the Air Force Security Forces, was preparing Thursday to leave his northwest Bexar County apartment complex off of Interstate 10, Elation at Buckskin, ahead of a deployment within the week.

However, Thornton told KSAT that when he came outside at 4:30 a.m., his 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was missing.

Thornton still had his car keys, but part of a car window lay shattered next to the empty parking space.

But inside the car, which he estimated would be about $70,000 to replace, was also his passport, uniforms, and “all different types of military gear.”

“It will affect my job as of currently right now. But being that I will be able to replace that gear. It’ll be all right,” he said.

An incident report from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office indicated a neighbor had seen two young men in a dark Ford Mustang followed by another dark colored sedan pull into the lot at about 3:40 a.m.. Thornton said the neighbor had also mentioned people with flashlights in hand.

However, Thornton’s wife also later provided KSAT with security video from what she said was a nearby business that appears to show the Hellcat being driven away from the complex at 3:29 a.m., with a lighter colored sedan following it.

Thornton hopes someone who knows where his car is will report it.

As for the thief, “If they were standing in front of me now, I would tell them what you did was very disrespectful, especially to someone who protects and serves this country. That’s what I do day in, day out. So to be able to do that to someone like me really shows you your value and your worth,” he said.