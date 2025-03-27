City of San Antonio finance employee awaiting indictment, accused of burning child with a hair iron

SAN ANTONIO – An employee for the City of San Antonio’s finance department is awaiting indictment after being accused last year of burning her child with a hair iron, charging records show.

Stephanie Nouman, 42, was charged by San Antonio police in April with reckless injury to a child, a felony, after officers were summoned to a Southeast Side residence by Child Protective Services investigators, police records show.

CPS was notified of possible abuse after the child went to school with a burn mark on his arm, records show.

Nouman requested the child to show her how he burned his sibling with a hair iron. Nouman then used a hair iron “to demonstrate what the victim did to his younger” sibling, police records show.

Records state that Nouman did not seek appropriate medical care for the child’s burned arm.

She was taken into custody and booked into jail, according to SAPD records.

The children were removed from the home by CPS, records show.

Nouman’s attorney told KSAT Thursday his client had advised him not to comment on the case.

Nouman is a procurement specialist for the City of San Antonio, city human resources officials confirmed to KSAT.

San Antonio officials declined to make Chief Financial Officer Ben Gorzell available for an interview.

Gorzell, instead, told KSAT in a written statement: “Ms. Nouman’s position as a procurement specialist is not impacted based on the facts so far. We are unable to provide further comment, at this time, but continue to monitor as updates become available.”

Nouman’s conditions of pretrial release include not possessing firearms and a no-contact order, court records show.

She is still awaiting indictment, according to court records.

