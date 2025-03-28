Skip to main content
Crystal City police officer resigns, arrested amid child exploitation investigation, authorities say

Crystal City police officer Abel Hernandez voluntarily resigned on Thursday

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Abel Hernandez (Zavala County Sheriff's Office)

ZAVALA COUNTY, Texas – A now-former Crystal City Police Department officer was arrested amid an investigation into child exploitation, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel Hernandez voluntarily resigned from the police force on Thursday to avoid termination, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The investigation revealed that Hernandez would meet children while on duty and make “inappropriate comments” to them, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that Hernandez was giving sensitive information to the general public, including advising a wanted person about an active arrest warrant, ZCSO said. The incident put the officers and the public at risk, authorities said.

Hernandez is currently in the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office custody and faces a charge of misuse of official information, a third-degree felony. Additional charges are pending, ZCSO said.

