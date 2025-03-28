Man built, set off illegal explosive devices on property within residential neighborhood, Bexar County officials say

(Copyright 2025 by The Bexar County Jail - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 52-year-old man was arrested on charges related to the possession and manufacture of illegal explosive devices, according to a Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office press release.

Juan Antonio Ramirez was charged with possession of components of explosives as well as possession and manufacture of a prohibited weapon, the release stated.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, the San Antonio Police Department Bomb Squad, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the FBI conducted a search warrant in the 1400 block of Wild Cat Liar in far west Bexar County.

Authorities found “evidence of explosive weapons and improvised explosive devices,” and Ramirez was taken into custody without incident.

Fire marshals discovered additional evidence that Ramirez was building and setting off the explosive devices on his property within a residential neighborhood, the release said.

Ramirez may face additional federal charges in the future. The investigation remains ongoing.