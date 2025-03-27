‘It’s just heartbreaking’: Apparent murder-suicide involving 1-year-old child leaves San Antonio community confused

SAN ANTONIO – An apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night at Phil Hardberger Park involving a 1-year-old child has left North Side residents wondering why it happened.

Officers found the bodies of a 34-year-old man and his son inside a car parked at the dog park, located off Blanco Road near Wurzbach Parkway.

Authorities had been called there by a relative of the man and child shortly before 8 p.m.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the father as Duniel Arjona Soto to KSAT on Thursday afternoon.

Police officers said that the relative received a phone call from Arjona Soto, who warned that the baby could be in danger if the relative did not arrive promptly.

The relative arrived at some point later and discovered the bodies inside the car, police said.

Police roped off the area for several hours as they conducted their investigation.

The crime scene had disappeared by Thursday morning, but the crime itself left a haunting impression on many people.

“It’s just a sad situation. I’m saddened,” Jessica Perez said as she watched her dog run free in the dog park. “I feel sorrow for the mother. I feel hurt for the community.”

Perez said she usually walks her dog three times per day.

During the third walk on Wednesday night, Perez said she witnessed the crime scene unfolding.

Perez said she noticed police cars swarming the parking lot. She then saw family members of Arjona Soto and his child arrive and learn the tragic news.

“I think around 8:15, 8:20, there was a lady screaming,” Perez said. “I just feel so bad for the family because this is someone’s child.”

Elise Brayer was out for a peaceful walk Thursday morning when she learned the disturbing news.

“It’s just heartbreaking to hear, especially somewhere that normally has such, you know, it’s a happy place for people to come and spend time outside,” Brayer said.

The suspected murder-suicide has both Brayer and Perez, as well as other people who commented online, scratching their heads.

They’re wondering what would have prompted a man to not only kill himself but also his young son.

So far, police have not offered any explanations.

Officers said they’re still investigating.

Regardless of what they may find, this incident will never make sense to Perez.

“No matter the case, violence is never the answer,” Perez said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

