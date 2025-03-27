Father, 1-year-old son found dead at Hardberger Park both had stab wounds, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The father and young son found dead at Phil Hardberger Park were found with stab wounds, suggesting a murder-suicide, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police arrived after 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 13200 block of Blanco Road after a person called and said their family member told them he wanted to kill himself and his child.

Father, son found dead in suspected murder-suicide at Phil Hardberger Park, SAPD says

The caller found a 34-year-old man and his 1-year-old son unresponsive in the back of the parking lot by the dog park, according to SAPD.

Officers arrived and confirmed both the father and son had stab wounds, SAPD said.

Preliminary reports suggest the father killed his 1-year-old son before stabbing himself, SAPD said. Neither of them has been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and details could change depending on further findings.