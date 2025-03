(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were found dead at Phil Hardberger Park, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Authorities responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

