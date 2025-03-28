Skip to main content
Pickup Lines: Gospel Vision Ministries SA CEO Rev. James Robinson

Former Jefferson HS basketball star gives back to the community in honor of his late mother

Ernie Zuniga, Community Journalist

Tags: Pickup Lines, Gospel Vision Ministries SA

SAN ANTONIO – This is Pickup Lines with KSAT 12’s Ernie Zuniga.

On Friday, Zuniga visited with Gospel Vision Ministries SA founder James E. Robinson. Much of his ongoing charitable efforts are in honor of his late mother, Verna Mae “Mama” Boone.

Robinson grew up on the West Side and was a standout basketball player at Jefferson High School.

In fact, he played all four years of high school hoops while wearing the sneakers that were given to him by a famous San Antonio Spurs legend.

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.

New episodes are hosted every week.

Read more Pickup Lines segments here.

Also, be sure to follow Zuniga on his KSAT Ernie Zuniga Facebook page.

About the Author
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is a community-based journalist at KSAT.

