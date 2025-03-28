Whole Earth Provision Co. taking donations through April for Texas State Parks Month

SAN ANTONIO – Whole Earth Provision Co., across its six stores, will collect donations for the state parks system during April for Texas State Parks Month.

In a Thursday news release, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced the initiative’s return, which is in its 14th year.

Customers visiting any of the locations throughout the month can make donations to help parks finance projects such as enhancing visitor programs and improving state park maps.

The Texas-based adventure store has locations in all of the state’s major metros; its San Antonio store is located at the Quarry Market.

Through the partnership thus far, a total of $317,800 has been raised, according to the release.

Funds from this year will combine with proceeds from the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour held in Austin on March 22, TPWD said.

TPWD said a few perks for customers who make donations are coming.

For $5 donations, customers will receive a limited-edition sticker pack.

A $20 donation will get customers the sticker pack and a $5 Texas State Parks gift card, eligible toward fees or purchases at any state park.

A donation of $50 or more will net customers both the gift card and sticker pack and a choice between an exclusive snapback hat or a copy of “Texas State Parks: The First 100 Years” by George Bristol.

On April 13, park rangers will visit the Whole Earth stores to answer public questions about the state’s various parks.

Texas has 89 state parks, historic sites and natural areas. Nine are within an hour’s drive of San Antonio, TPWD said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing partnership and generous donations from Whole Earth Provision Co. and their customers,” said Rodney Franklin, Texas State Parks director.