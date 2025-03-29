Pedestrian hit, killed on South Side, San Antonio police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hit and killed while crossing the road on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Southwest Military Drive.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as female, was crossing the road from south to north and was not in a crosswalk or near an intersection when she was struck by a 1995 BMW 74A traveling west, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, police said.

Police said Saturday that there are no criminal charges pending in the case.

Additional information was not immediately available.

