Local News

Pedestrian hit, killed on South Side, San Antonio police say

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or near an intersection, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was hit and killed while crossing the road on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Southwest Military Drive.

The pedestrian, who has only been identified as female, was crossing the road from south to north and was not in a crosswalk or near an intersection when she was struck by a 1995 BMW 74A traveling west, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died, police said.

Police said Saturday that there are no criminal charges pending in the case.

Additional information was not immediately available.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

