Residents express relief after dog pack seized following attacks on 3 people, including BCSO deputy

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents in far west Bexar County expressed relief after Animal Care Services (ACS) seized a pack of dogs following a series of attacks on three people, including a sheriff’s deputy.

Neighbors near Talley Road and Wiseman Boulevard have been concerned about the dogs for months, saying the pack had been a growing threat.

“It’s a d*** shame it took a couple more people to get bit for them to come out here and actually do something,” said Manuel Gonzalez, a nearby resident.

On Sunday, the situation escalated when a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call regarding the dogs. Upon exiting his patrol car, one of the dogs bit him.

The deputy then shot the dog.

A friend of the dog’s owner, who was also outside, was bitten. A woman passing by was also attacked by the dogs.

“I’m a dog lover, and I would do anything for a dog, but at the same time, I do worry about my safety,” said a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

All three victims are expected to survive, but some may require stitches, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken to a hospital due to concerns over rabies, as the dogs did not have their vaccinations.

In total, nine dogs were surrendered to ACS for quarantine.

Manuel Lopez said his mother was attacked by the same pack of dogs about a year ago, and the recent attacks could have been prevented.

Lopez expressed concern for his family’s safety, fearing that the situation would only worsen.

“My biggest fear is that I would wake up to her screaming or something because of these dogs,” Lopez said.

Following the attacks, the dog owner and his girlfriend, who have not been identified, were detained and issued 17 citations. The citations vary from dog attacks, dogs being loose and a lack of proper vaccinations.

Criminal charges could also be filed in connection with the case.

For some neighbors, the seizures and citations have brought a sense of relief.

“It is a little more relaxing,” said one resident. “I don’t have to carry my BB gun when I’m in my front yard anymore.”

Read also: