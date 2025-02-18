Judge orders euthanization of dog after January attack, owner claims wrong dog taken

Dog that mauled local man and tore his lip had been long-time threat, neighbors say

SAN ANTONIO – A judge has ordered the euthanization of a dog after a brutal attack last month left a man with serious facial injuries. The dog’s owner, Veronica Polley, argues that authorities seized the wrong animal.

The attack occurred on Jan. 28, when a pit bull was captured on surveillance video mauling Adam Didelot, his wife Megan, and their small dog Max.

Megan Didelot testified in court Wednesday, recounting the violent encounter and her husband’s ongoing recovery.

“After returning from getting our dog to safety, my husband was holding the dog with one hand and his face with the other, blood was everywhere,” she said.

Adam Didelot appeared in court wearing a mask to cover his injuries. A photo from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office showed a severe wound near his mouth and chin that required stitches.

His wife said he may still need reconstructive surgery.

Polley, representing herself in the hearing, insisted her dog was not responsible for the attack and had no history of aggression.

“I have never been made aware that he was aggressive toward a human,” she said. “My heart goes out to the victim, but it was absolutely not my dog.”

Neighbors previously told KSAT that the dog had bitten another dog in the area and had frequently been observed roaming freely and behaving aggressively.

Despite her claims, the judge ordered the dog to be euthanized. Polley, visibly upset by the decision, was granted permission to see the dog one last time. She maintained her belief that authorities had identified the wrong animal.

“My dog has never been involved in an attack against a person,” she said. “They are putting the wrong dog to sleep.”

Polley has been charged with a dangerous dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury. She is awaiting indictment, and no future court hearings have been scheduled yet.

