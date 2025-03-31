2 owners cited with multiple violations after loose dogs bite 2 people, deputy, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two dog owners were detained and cited with multiple violations after two separate dog attacks, including one involving a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy.

Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, BCSO was dispatched to the 13500 block of Elm Forrest in far west Bexar County for a report of around 20 dogs roaming freely.

When the deputy got out of the vehicle, a dog ran up and bit him multiple times in the leg and calf. The deputy shot his weapon, striking the dog, according to a BCSO report.

The male owner of the dogs told deputies they were not vaccinated for rabies. The owner received 17 violations, including dangerous dog attack and dogs running free of restraint.

BCSO notified Animal Care Services, and the owner was detained.

A friend of the owner was also bitten and taken to the hospital; however, their condition is unknown.

The same pack of dogs was involved in a second attack nearby, leaving a woman with “substantial injuries,” according to BCSO. An exact location for this attack is unknown.

BCSO said the dog owner’s girlfriend did not report the second incident nor try to restrain the dogs.

Both owners were detained and issued citations. Charges were expected to be filed with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, according to BCSO.

Nine dogs were surrendered to ACS for quarantine, BCSO said.

The deputy was also taken to the hospital. The seriousness of his injuries is unknown.

