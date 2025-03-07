‘They just started attacking’: San Antonio man bitten by dog, shoots animal in self-defense

SAN ANTONIO – A casual walk down a Southwest Side street turned dangerous after a dog bit a man on Friday morning.

San Antonio police officers and Animal Care Services responded to the scene at approximately 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue.

According to an SAPD report, the 30-year-old man was approached during his walk and bitten by a dog. In response, the victim pulled out a weapon and shot the dog once before calling SAPD.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused transport to a hospital, police said.

In an interview, the victim, who identified himself as Jesse Rodriguez, said three loose dogs “came out of nowhere.”

According to Rodriguez, those dogs have barked at him in the past.

Two of the dogs approached him on Friday, with one of them biting him in his right knee, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who also confirmed that he shot the attacking dog, feared his right leg “was about to get chewed off.”

“Honestly, this shouldn’t happen to anybody,” Rodriguez said. “These dogs are acting worse than the people we have here (on Brighton Avenue).”

Rodriguez said he was thankful for ACS' quick response.

An ACS official said the injured dog’s owner has received 14 citations.

Additionally, the dog is in ACS custody and is receiving treatment at its clinic while the department continues its active investigation.

