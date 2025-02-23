Skip to main content
Animal Care Services employee fired for ‘inappropriate handling methods’ with dog, ACS says

The incident involved a temporary employee and a dog named Hilo, according to ACS

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

(Avery Everett, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A City of San Antonio Animal Care Services temporary employee was terminated following a recent incident where the employee used “inappropriate handling methods” with a dog, ACS said Sunday.

In a Facebook post, ACS said the incident happened on Saturday with a dog named Hilo.

“This unacceptable behavior goes against our values and commitment to humane animal care ... Proper animal care is not just expected at ACS—it’s required," the post said, in part.

A video shared to KSAT recorded by a frequent ACS visitor, who requested to remain anonymous, appears to show the terminated employee dragging Hilo by the leash.

In another video shared to KSAT, a woman, allegedly also the former employee, can be heard ordering barking dogs to “cut that s***” and to “stop it.”

ACS Director Jon Gary said in a statement to KSAT that the Saturday incident “should never have happened.”

“We are taking proactive steps to reinforce training and accountability measures,” Gary said, in part. “Our mission is to protect and care for the animals in our community, and I appreciate the public’s trust and support as we uphold that responsibility.”

ACS said Hilo is being transferred to one of its partners and will be prepared to “find a forever home.”

A photo of Hilo’s information on her kennel shared to KSAT shows the dog is a 1-year-old girl and part Alaskan husky.

ACS did not identify the terminated employee.

