Unleashed dog bites man at Northwest Side motel, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after he was bitten by a dog at a Northwest Side motel, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in the 7800 block of Fredericksburg Road.

A motel guest’s unleashed dog bit the man on the arm, City of San Antonio Animal Care Services told KSAT.

The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The dog is currently in quarantine at ACS, the department said.

ACS said the dog’s owner received four criminal citations, including failure to show proof of his pet’s current rabies vaccination and for allowing his pet to roam.

