Dementia care, support strategies topics of discussion at free Friday event at Morgan’s Wonderland

SAN ANTONIO – More than 33,000 residents over the age of 65 in Bexar County are currently living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, a number that experts predict will triple in the next decade.

Kristina Bailey, whose parents Robert and Renata Olson are both in their 80s and receiving care at Seasons Memory Care and Assisted Living, emphasizes the importance of early planning.

“It usually takes a big event like a fall of a parent to have your siblings make decisions for your parents,” Bailey said.

Bailey recalls a challenging two-week period when she cared for her father, who has Alzheimer’s.

“I didn’t quite know at the time until I was immersed in it for two weeks that it’s quite a task to take care of somebody with dementia.”

Bailey advises families dealing with a Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s diagnosis to have open discussions about care and finances while there is still time.

“Maybe while your parents are still healthy, look into long-term care policies for your parents. My dad has long-term care, and that’s been quite a godsend to have his bills covered by long-term care,” she said.

Mona Talukdar, an expert in caregiver health, highlights the significant burden placed on caregivers, which can lead to increased healthcare costs and hospitalizations.

“The focus has shifted; it’s not just about the patient anymore, but also about the caregiver,” Talukdar explained.

In response to the growing need for support, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently announced the Guiding and Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) model. This eight-year program aims to assist individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

“This program is essential because the dementia population is expected to triple in the next decade,” Talukdar said. “We need to have systems in place to make sure we address the dementia patient’s needs and also the caregiver person’s needs.”

Bailey encourages families not to delay in seeking help and exploring available programs.

“Life gets busy, and so you kind of push these decisions, these big decisions, down the road. So I hope to say that I can be more proactive for me in my aging process,” she said.

Connect Ability, a nonprofit affiliated with the Alzheimer’s Association, will host a free event for families who have recently received a Parkinson’s or dementia diagnosis on Friday, April 4.

The event will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morgan’s Wonderland Event Center. Attendees can learn about the latest neurological advancements and support strategies, including information on the new GUIDE model.