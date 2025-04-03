KSAT’s Japhanie Gray continues series on obtaining a Real ID

CASTROVILLE, Texas – The stressful part about moving is updating multiple documents related to identity and your new state of residency.

Despite that stress, these tasks must be done as soon as possible. I’ve learned that knocking it out sooner than later made this process more straightforward than I thought.

With the May 7 deadline to get a Texas Real ID approaching, updating my Virginia driver’s license definitely became a priority.

Because several other people are trying to do the same thing, finding an appointment may be difficult for some, but in my experience, I found that you should check the Texas Department of Public Safety website every day.

You never know who needs to cancel an appointment at a time that you need the most.

After doing the appointment search, I originally planned to go to Columbus, Texas, to do the driver’s license update because the earliest appointment dates in my area were scheduled after May 7.

They had appointments available as early as 24 hours later in that location. However, after randomly searching the day after locking in the appointment that was two hours away, I lucked out and found an early appointment in Castroville that wasn’t there before.

This process may look a bit different for everyone due to individual situations. Still, in my case, the process you see in this step-by-step video is a part of the driver’s license renewal process.

I was told it was a renewal at the DMV due to having a Texas driver’s license from 2018 to 2022 before moving to Virginia.

The goal of this demonstration is not only to get my Real ID so that I will have no issues flying domestically or entering federal buildings but also to show others in my similar shoes how easy the process can be if you do it sooner rather than later.