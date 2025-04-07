KSAT Community Town Hall Explores the impact of trauma on children

KSAT Community Town Hall discussion about how trauma-informed care can support children in their unique needs.

Signs of trauma and stress can show up differently depending on age. Younger children may react differently from older children or teens.

Trauma often occurs when children experience or witness abuse, neglect, mental illness, family dysfunction, or violence at home or in their immediate surroundings.

The link between trauma and most behavioral health and substance use disorders extends beyond childhood experiences, potentially leading to educational challenges, greater healthcare requirements, and even criminal offenses.

Trauma-informed care fosters an environment that is centered around the individual child. This approach supports and assists the child, providing them with the tools needed to achieve their goals and foster resilience and self-awareness.

KSAT Community Town Hall

KSAT Community will host a town hall on the impact of trauma on children, focusing on trauma-informed care.

The event will feature the following experts:

They will be discussing how trauma-informed care can support children by recognizing and addressing their unique needs.

The town hall will be held at 2 p.m. on April 9, and will be hosted by Ernie Zuniga. It will be streamed live on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

