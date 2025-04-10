KSAT Academy: Taft High School unveils new mascot Rowdy

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: This story is part of KSAT Academy, a new series aimed at connecting classroom learning with real-world media experience.

A school mascot is more than just a fun character; it serves as a powerful symbol of school spirit and community pride. This school year, Taft High School introduced its new mascot, Rowdy.

“This marks the first time in years that Taft has had a physical mascot,” said communications arts senior Solomon Humbert, who shared more about Rowdy and its significance to the school community.

Watch Solomon’s story on Rowdy in the video player above.

KSAT Academy offers local high school students hands-on opportunities to learn alongside KSAT professionals, helping them develop essential skills for future success in the media industry.

KSAT reporter Katrina Webber visited Communications Arts High School in the Northside Independent School District alongside photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt and video editor Valerie Gomez to provide mentorship to students. Communications Arts is located on the Taft High School campus.

In addition to mentorship, Communications Arts students created original content for KSAT, and the station is excited to share their stories. To see more reporting from KSAT Academy, click here.