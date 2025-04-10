KSAT Academy: Tips for a stress-free prom-posal

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: This story is part of KSAT Academy, a new series aimed at connecting classroom learning with real-world media experience.

From choosing a dress or tuxedo to finding the perfect date, planning for prom can be a stressful time for high schoolers. The excitement of the event often comes with pressure, but there are ways to ease that stress.

So, what can a high schooler do to make the planning process smoother? Some Communications Arts High School students recently shared their insights by walking a friend through what it takes to execute the perfect prom-posal.

KSAT Academy offers local high school students hands-on opportunities to learn alongside KSAT professionals, helping them develop essential skills for future success in the media industry.

KSAT reporter Katrina Webber visited Communications Arts High School in the Northside Independent School District alongside photojournalist Gavin Nesbitt and video editor Valerie Gomez to provide mentorship to students. Communications Arts is located on the Taft High School campus.

In addition to mentorship, Communications Arts students created original content for KSAT, and the station is excited to share their stories. To see more reporting from KSAT Academy, click here.