Dog attack victims contemplating lawsuit against city days after dog owner sentenced

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two years after Max De Los Santos was mauled by two dogs outside his home — an attack that led to the amputation of both of his legs — he and his wife said justice still hasn’t been fully served.

This past week, the dogs’ owner, Danielle Henderson, was sentenced to six years in prison for a charge of a dangerous dog attack resulting in serious bodily injury.

However, the punishment Henderson received, De Los Santos and his wife, Beatrice De Los Santos, said does not match the pain.

Danielle Henderson booking photo. ((Bexar County Jail))

“Six years is not enough because my husband will have to live with this for the rest of his life,” Beatrice De Los Santos said.

The attack happened in August 2023 when Max De Los Santos was outside his home and was attacked by a German shepherd and an American Staffordshire terrier, commonly referred to as a pit bull.

It was the first time the couple had seen Henderson since the attack when she appeared in court Thursday. Henderson requested probation and apologized during the hearing — a gesture the De Los Santos couple said felt insincere.

“It was just like a stranger standing up there,” Beatrice De Los Santos said. “It just seemed like, you know, ‘I’m apologizing because I’m in the hot seat.‘”

The judge denied Henderson’s request for probation and handed down the six-year sentence.

Max De Los Santos said he is currently undergoing physical therapy and is working to regain independence. One of his goals, he said, is to learn how to drive again.

“I’ve had two classes. You push forward for brakes; you push back for acceleration,” he said. “It’s interesting.”

However, for Max and Beatrice, healing means more than recovery. They’re now advocating for stronger laws and city accountability regarding dangerous dogs.

“It’s not just my husband and I’s and my family’s problem. This is everybody’s problem,” Beatrice De Los Santos said. “Nothing has changed to the degree that it should.”

The couple said they had contacted the city multiple times before the attack, warning about Henderson’s dogs getting loose. According to Beatrice De Los Santos, nothing was ever done.

“When it came to the city, we got nothing,” she said. “I was calling our city council person, Melissa Havrda, who never responded. I called her office again a week later, still no response.”

Now, the couple said they are considering legal action against the city.

“We’re still thinking about it. If the city cannot protect residents, why wouldn’t we?” Beatrice De Los Santos said.

Max De Los Santos has also called for restrictions on certain breeds.

“Pit bulls are not good pets,” he said. “They shouldn’t even be allowed in the city limits. In my opinion, they’re aggressive.”

The City of San Antonio is already facing a separate federal lawsuit filed by the family of Ramon Najera, who was killed in a separate dog attack just months before Max De Los Santos was injured.

As Max De Los Santos continues to push through physical therapy and reclaim his independence, he and his wife said they hope their story will lead to change that protects others.

