City of San Antonio launches medical debt relief program for residents

John Courage allocated $115,000 from the District 9 discretionary funds toward the program.

SAN ANTONIO – District 9 Councilmember John Courage announced a medical debt relief program on Wednesday to assist thousands of San Antonians, according to a press release.

The program was implemented through a partnership between the City of San Antonio and national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt.

Recommended Videos

Around 45,000 people in San Antonio will see some or all of their medical debt disappear. The release said the debt adds up to roughly $60 million.

“San Antonio has one of the highest rates of uninsured and underinsured residents in the Country. ... This program is about giving people relief — and restoring dignity,” Courage said, in part.

The medical debt program aims to positively affect the city’s financial health, mental well-being, housing stability and access to future care, the release said.

Courage allocated $115,000 from District 9 discretionary funds toward the program, which was supported by the City Council, according to the release.

The release stated that the criteria for relief are income-based for residents who are four times (400%) or below the federal poverty level or for those whose medical debt is 5% or more of their annual income.

The release said there’s no application process for the program as the relief is source-based, meaning debt acquired from partners who own the debt, like hospitals or collections agencies, can only be relieved.

Letters informing people of the relief will soon arrive in Undue Medical Debt-branded envelopes in the coming weeks.