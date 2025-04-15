City of San Antonio holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for dozens of newly built East Side homes

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio unveiled 41 new affordable homes for seniors ages 55 and older who have experienced homelessness for more than a year or have a disability.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg was one of several attendees during Monday’s ribbon-cutting at Towne Twin Village located in the 4700 block of Dietrich Road near the Northeast Loop 410-U.S. Highway 90 interchange.

The project is part of the city’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development fund.

“The expansion of Towne Twin Village is a testament to San Antonio’s commitment to providing compassionate, innovative, and effective solutions to combat homelessness and chronic homelessness,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release. “By integrating housing with supportive services, we are creating pathways to stability and dignity for our most vulnerable residents.”

Once complete, Towne Twin Village will have more than 200 homes (204) on site.

“Towne Twin Village is more than just housing; it’s a community that offers hope and support,” San Antonio District 2 Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez also said in a news release. “This expansion reflects our district’s dedication to innovative solutions that uplift and empower our residents. We are proud that Towne Twine Village calls District 2 home.”