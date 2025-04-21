New IKEA store coming to South Texas this fall

A new IKEA store is coming to south Texas this fall.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – A new IKEA store is coming to South Texas this fall, according to a news release.

The company announced its 12th IKEA location will be in the Rio Grande Valley.

The new addition to Hidalgo County will be located at 500 N. Jackson Road, in the Pharr Town Center, about 11 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The opening of IKEA Rio Grande Valley is a great example of our strategy to develop smaller, more accessible store formats, bringing a more connected and accessible IKEA experience to everyone,” said Javier Quiñones, IKEA U.S. CEO and chief sustainability officer.

The one-level, small-format concept will span approximately 44,000 square feet, the release said.

The company did not announce the opening date for the IKEA Rio Grande Valley location but said it is slated to open in fall 2025.

“At IKEA, we want to create a better everyday life for the many people and one way we can do that is by bringing IKEA close to where people live, work, socialize and shop,” Quiñones said.

Last month, IKEA announced another new store location in San Marcos, which is expected to open this spring.

