Local News

Man accused in Canyon Lake shooting arrested in San Antonio, Comal County Sheriff’s Office says

Brian Joseph Shermer was apprehended near Evans Road and Nacogdoches Road, according to the sheriff’s office

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Brian Joseph Shermer (Courtesy of Comal County Sheriff’s Office)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE on 4/23: A man accused of shooting another man in Canyon Lake was arrested in San Antonio, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Joseph Shermer was apprehended without incident near Evans Road and Nacogdoches Road on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Shermer is being held at the Comal County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. His bond is set at $125,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting another man in Canyon Lake.

Brian Joseph Shermer, 62, of Canyon Lake, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Sir Arthur Way, where a 37-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, the sheriff’s office said.

The 37-year-old, who is also from Canyon Lake, was taken to a hospital and has since been released, the sheriff’s office said.

Shermer allegedly fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. An arrest warrant has been issued.

Shermer was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on Shermer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

