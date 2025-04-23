Skip to main content
Clear icon
81º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Measles case confirmed in Atascosa County, others potentially exposed, county says

Over 600 cases confirmed statewide, according to state health department

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Measles, Health, Atascosa County
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon) (Mary Conlon, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A measles case has been confirmed in an Atascosa County adult resident, the county announced in a news release Tuesday.

The adult was unvaccinated and may have exposed other people to the virus while attending a gathering, the release said.

Recommended Videos

Anyone who was at Shearit Yisrael Quahal Yehoshua, located just west of Poteet city limits, on the evening of Sunday, April 13 may have been exposed, according to the release.

>> Track the spread of measles in Texas

The case is being investigated by the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8 in coordination with the county.

“DSHS PHR 8 is working closely with local partners in Atascosa County to identify potential contacts, provide guidance, and reduce the risk of further transmission,” the release said. “Health officials are also assessing whether this case may be linked to the ongoing measles outbreak in West Texas.”

On Tuesday, the DSHS website showed 624 measles cases have been reported in Texas since late January. However, the Atascosa County case was not yet listed.

Exposure guidance and symptom monitoring

Measles is an airborne illness and can infect anyone, the release said, and complications can be severe and include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, or, in rare cases, brain inflammation.

Infants and children under five years old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune symptoms are at highest risk, the release said.

Common symptoms for measles include:

  • High fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red and watery eyes
  • A rash that typically starts on the face and spreads downward two to five days after initial symptoms

Vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, the release said.

The county released the following guidance for those who may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms:

  • Watch for symptoms, which typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure.
  • Isolate immediately to prevent spreading the virus to others.
  • Contact a health care provider before going in to arrange testing
  • Receiving a measles vaccine within three days or immunoglobulin (IG) within six days of exposure can prevent illness. Contact a health care provider for more information.

Related coverage on KSAT.com:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS