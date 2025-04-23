Measles case confirmed in Atascosa County, others potentially exposed, county says

(Mary Conlon, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A measles case has been confirmed in an Atascosa County adult resident, the county announced in a news release Tuesday.

The adult was unvaccinated and may have exposed other people to the virus while attending a gathering, the release said.

Anyone who was at Shearit Yisrael Quahal Yehoshua, located just west of Poteet city limits, on the evening of Sunday, April 13 may have been exposed, according to the release.

The case is being investigated by the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8 in coordination with the county.

“DSHS PHR 8 is working closely with local partners in Atascosa County to identify potential contacts, provide guidance, and reduce the risk of further transmission,” the release said. “Health officials are also assessing whether this case may be linked to the ongoing measles outbreak in West Texas.”

On Tuesday, the DSHS website showed 624 measles cases have been reported in Texas since late January. However, the Atascosa County case was not yet listed.

Exposure guidance and symptom monitoring

Measles is an airborne illness and can infect anyone, the release said, and complications can be severe and include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, or, in rare cases, brain inflammation.

Infants and children under five years old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune symptoms are at highest risk, the release said.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

A rash that typically starts on the face and spreads downward two to five days after initial symptoms

Vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, the release said.

The county released the following guidance for those who may have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms:

Watch for symptoms, which typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure.

Isolate immediately to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Contact a health care provider before going in to arrange testing

Receiving a measles vaccine within three days or immunoglobulin (IG) within six days of exposure can prevent illness. Contact a health care provider for more information.

