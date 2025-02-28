Measles, rubella and chickenpox: The differences between the highly contagious viruses

(Eric Risberg, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A measles outbreak in West Texas is sparking questions and concerns statewide, prompting health officials to clarify stats following reports of false infections.

The number of people with measles in Texas increased to 146 on Friday, and an unvaccinated school-aged child has died from the virus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Cases span over nine counties mainly in West Texas and the Panhandle, including almost 100 in Gaines County.

Confirmed cases of measles in Texas. (KSAT)

As of Friday, Feb. 28, no cases have been confirmed in Bexar County, South Texas or Central Texas.

On Thursday, Legacy Traditional School in Cibolo told KSAT that measles was detected in a first-grade classroom.

According to a letter sent to parents and obtained by KSAT, the school clarified that it was a confirmed case of rubella, also known as German measles or three-day measles. Rubella is caused by a virus different from measles, but symptoms are similar.

The best protection against both viruses is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV), according to San Antonio’s Metro Health Department.

MMR vaccine: The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella. It is available for children (12 months of age and older) and adults who do not have evidence of immunity.

MMRV vaccine: The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox). MMRV vaccination is licensed for use in children 12 months to 12 years of age.

Here’s what else you need to know about the highly contagious viruses.

What is measles?

It’s a respiratory disease caused by one of the world’s most contagious viruses and can be dangerous in babies and young children.

Pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are also at risk, according to the CDC.

Health officials said the virus is airborne and easily spreads if an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs.

Scott Weaver, a center of excellence director for the Global Virus Network, told the Associated Press that one infected person can infect 15 others.

Measles first infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body.

Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

When the rash appears, the fever may spike to over 104 degrees, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, severe complications include:

Hospitalizations: About one in five unvaccinated people who contract measles is hospitalized.

Pneumonia: Up to 5% of children with measles develop pneumonia, which is the leading cause of measles-related deaths in young children.

Encephalitis: About one child out of every 1,000 who get measles will develop encephalitis (swelling of the brain), which can lead to convulsions and long-term complications.

Death: One to three of every 1,000 children with measles die from respiratory and neurologic complications.

Complications during pregnancy: Pregnant and unvaccinated women may experience premature births, or have a low-birth-weight baby.

There’s no specific treatment for measles.

People who have had measles once can’t get it again, according to health officials.

What is rubella?

The CDC states that rubella is a contagious disease caused by a virus, however, it is caused by a different virus than measles.

Rubella is sometimes called German measles.

The CDC states rubella is no longer endemic, or constantly present, in the United States; however, it remains prevalent in other regions of the world.

Symptoms include:

Red rash that starts on the face and spreads throughout the body

Low-grade fever

Sore throat

As a complication of rubella, arthritis may affect up to 70% of women, though it is uncommon in children and men.

What is chickenpox?

When discussing red rashes, chickenpox might be one of the first conditions that comes to mind.

Although chickenpox is highly contagious, it typically results in mild symptoms.

The varicella-zoster virus causes chickenpox, and it primarily spreads through close contact with an infected individual.

Symptoms include:

Itchy, blister-like rash

Blisters

Fatigue

Fever

Loss of appetite

Those who have neither contracted chickenpox nor received the chickenpox vaccine are susceptible to the disease.

The CDC states the best way to avoid contracting chickenpox is to get the vaccine.

Some people who do contract chickenpox may experience more severe symptoms and face a higher risk of complications.

For most people, contracting chickenpox once grants lifelong immunity. A person may experience chickenpox more than once, though it is rare.

