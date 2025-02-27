Metro Health to discuss potential measles exposure at city hall meeting

City of San Antonio logo with city skyline in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – The Community Health Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, the City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is expected to discuss possible measles exposures in San Antonio.

Metro Health will also outline the measures taken to address a “current public health threat.”

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday at the Council Briefing Room inside City Hall in downtown San Antonio.

People can sign up to speak at the meeting. Click on “meetings” and “events” and select the meeting you want to participate in. The public can speak or submit a written comment.

Background

On Feb. 23, Metro Health announced that a Gaines County resident, who later tested positive for measles, visited San Antonio and surrounding areas during Valentine’s Day weekend.

Health officials confirmed the Gaines County resident visited the following locations in the San Antonio area on Feb. 15:

University of Texas at San Antonio main campus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

River Walk attractions including the Wax Museum, Ripley’s Believe It or Not and Ripley’s Illusion Lab between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Mr. Crabby’s Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that an unvaccinated child died of measles Tuesday night at a Lubbock hospital, marking the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Texas Department of State Health Services has identified 124 measles cases in Texas since late January. Eighteen patients were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The state health services department said it would update these statistics every Tuesday and Friday.

