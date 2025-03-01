Travis County infant tests positive for measles, Austin Public Health says

FILE - A dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is displayed at the Neighborcare Health clinics at Vashon Island High School in Vashon Island, Wash., on May 15, 2019. In a statement on Friday July 14, 2023, Britains Health Security Agency said that measles vaccination rates in parts of London have dropped so low that the capital could see tens of thousands of cases of the rash-causing disease unless immunization coverage is quickly boosted. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Austin Public Health confirmed an infant in Travis County has tested positive for measles, the first reported case in the county since 2019, according to a news release.

The case involves an unvaccinated infant who was exposed to the virus while overseas on vacation, the release said.

Recommended Videos

The infant’s family members are all vaccinated and isolating at home, according to the release.

APH said no exposures are expected to be connected to the case.

“As measles has arrived in our community, I’m calling on everyone to make sure they’re protected against this vaccine-preventable disease,” said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “Leaving yourself unvaccinated means more than just a rash, measles can put you in the hospital and can even lead to death as we’ve seen already in Texas.”

>> TIMELINE: Measles outbreak in West Texas, potential exposure in Bexar County

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services said on Saturday that the Travis County case is not related to the outbreak in West Texas.

Texas measles outbreak

In a Community Health Committee briefing on Friday, Anita Kurian, the assistant director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, reiterated that Bexar County has no reported measles cases.

>> Metro Health gives update on measles exposure in San Antonio; no case confirmed in Bexar County

Health officials have been raising awareness of the virus after a Gaines County resident, who later tested positive for measles, visited San Antonio and surrounding areas during Valentine’s Day weekend.

Health officials have said the Gaines County resident could have potentially exposed hundreds, if not thousands, of people to the virus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 146 confirmed cases as of Friday. An unvaccinated child died on Tuesday in Lubbock, and 20 people have been hospitalized so far.

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever up to 105 degrees

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin

A rash three to five days after other signs of illness. The “measles rash” typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

Anyone who has symptoms is urged to contact their primary care provider, an Urgent Care or an emergency room to set up an appointment and quarantine for four days after the onset of a rash.

The best protection against measles is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR or MMRV), Kurian said.

MMR vaccine

The MMR vaccine protects against three diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella. It is available for children (12 months of age and older) and adults who do not have evidence of immunity.

MMRV vaccine

The MMRV vaccine protects against four diseases: measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chickenpox). MMRV vaccination is licensed for use in children 12 months to 12 years of age.

Most health insurance companies cover the cost of the MMR and MMRV vaccines.

Related coverage on KSAT.com: