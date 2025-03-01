TIMELINE: Measles outbreak in West Texas, potential exposure in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County has yet to report any measles cases but the number of infections around Texas is rising.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 146 confirmed cases as of Friday. An unvaccinated child died on Tuesday in Lubbock, and 20 people have been hospitalized.

Here’s the timeline of measles cases in Texas this year:

Jan. 23: The Houston Health Department confirmed two cases of measles in Harris County. These were the first Texas measles cases since 2023, prompting a DSHS health alert. The Houston Health Department confirmed two cases of measles in Harris County. These were the first Texas measles cases since 2023, prompting a DSHS health alert. Chron.com reported the cases involved international travel, and the cases have been closed.

Feb. 5: DSHS reported an outbreak of measles in Gaines County, north of Odessa. The six confirmed cases are all unvaccinated school-age children. The community has one of the highest rates of vaccine exemptions in Texas.

Feb. 11: Twenty-four measles cases were reported in Gaines County.

Feb. 14: A Gaines County resident who would later test positive for measles visited: Allsup’s Convenience Store in Wall, Texas between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Texas State University in San Marcos between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Twin Peaks restaurant in San Marcos between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Feb. 15: The same Gaines County resident visited various San Antonio locations: University of Texas at San Antonio Main Campus between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Louis Tussaud’s Wax Museum, Ripley’s Believe it or Not and Ripley’s Illusion Lab between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Mr. Crabby’s Seafood and Bar in Live Oak between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Feb. 16 : The same individual visited: Buc-ee’s Convenience Store in New Braunfels between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Allsup’s Convenience Store in Wall, Texas between 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 24: DSHS reported the potential measles exposure in San Antonio. The City of San Antonio Metro Health Department said no cases were confirmed. “Anyone at these public locations during these times or up to two hours afterward should monitor for symptoms,” Metro Health said in a statement. At that time, DSHS confirmed 90 total measles cases across seven counties with none reported in Bexar County or the San Antonio area, KSAT reported

Feb. 26: A school-aged child died from measles in Texas, becoming the first measles-related death in the U.S. since 2015. DSHS said the child was unvaccinated.

Feb. 27: DSHS confirmed no measles cases in the San Antonio area despite a Cibolo charter school telling parents that a viral infection was detected in a first-grade classroom. The school clarified that the case was rubella, or German measles.

Feb. 28: Anita Kurian, the assistant director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, reiterated that Bexar County has no reported measles cases.

Feb. 28: DSHS reported 146 total cases in Texas. Of those, 116 are children under the age of 18. Ninety-eight cases are from Gaines County.

BACKGROUND

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to nine out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is a two-shot series: the first is recommended at 12 to 15 months old and the second between four to six years old.

Before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw around 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it’s usually fewer than 200 in a year.

The vaccine is one of several required to attend school in Texas, though the state allows exemptions for medical and conscientious reasons, including religion.

A 95% MMR vaccination threshold is needed to protect against outbreaks, the World Health Organization says.

Bexar County schools appear to have higher vaccination rates among students, though it varies by district or campus.

Vaccination statistics are self-reported by public and private schools to the state. These do not include homeschooled children.

