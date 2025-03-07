Doc Talk: CHRISTUS Children’s doctor discusses allergies, measles and more

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Courtney Smith of CHRISTUS Children’s appeared on the 6 O’Clock News Thursday to discuss several topics.

Smith spoke about what people can do to protect their children from the typical symptoms of allergies.

Smith also discussed the reported cases of measles throughout Texas and what people can do to avoid the disease.

With spring break around the corner, Smith also touched on the most effective SPF for children to use while in the sun.