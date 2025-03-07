Skip to main content
Doc Talk: CHRISTUS Children’s doctor discusses allergies, measles and more

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Doc Talk, CHRISTUS Children's, Spring Break, Measles

SAN ANTONIO – Dr. Courtney Smith of CHRISTUS Children’s appeared on the 6 O’Clock News Thursday to discuss several topics.

Smith spoke about what people can do to protect their children from the typical symptoms of allergies.

Smith also discussed the reported cases of measles throughout Texas and what people can do to avoid the disease.

With spring break around the corner, Smith also touched on the most effective SPF for children to use while in the sun.

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

