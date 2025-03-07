Spring break weather alert: What you need to know for the week ahead

Believe it or not, spring break is almost here! Whether you’re traveling or staying local, the weather is something you will want to pay attention to.

Not only do we have traditional drought and above-average temperature problems to listen to, but we are also sitting with fire weather, high winds, and low humidity.

Drought and fire weather:

The latest drought monitor arrived on March 6, and with that, not much changed for South Texas other than now having extreme drought for areas of Medina County.

Latest drought monitor as of 3/6/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The fire weather is from the strong winds, low relative humidity, and no moisture in the forecast. We have already had multiple days of low humidity and strong winds, which will be similar for much of the week but highlighting Saturday and Wednesday specifically.

Elevated fire weather Saturday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

For the winds, we are not shy of it, but the winds will be consistently strong for the next week.

Winds expected this week in San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Water:

Tubing along the rivers and going to the beach are spring break traditions in Texas.

Although it may be warm enough to go along the rivers, the river levels are low. Most of them are sitting below average.

Local river levels (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The precipitation received within the last month was Feb. 11 and Feb. 12, with a cold front that stalled and brought moisture.

San Antonio:

If you’re staying local for spring break, prepare for a windy week, with Saturday being the day to watch. A cold front will arrive and bring low humidity and gusty winds, making it the highest day for fire danger.

Peak temperatures expected in San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Other Texas locations:

If you choose to be adventurous across the Texas coastline, conditions will still be like what we see in San Antonio. However, the strong winds we are expecting will continue to create choppy water and potential red-flag conditions.

After the cold front arrives, temperatures remain cooler than inland due to the influence of the marine environment.

Coastal weekend weather (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Across the country, the low-pressure system moving through this weekend, giving us dry conditions, will provide lots of precipitation to the Gulf Coast.

A few scattered thunderstorms are expected as this system progresses across the country from Saturday to Tuesday.

Rainfall totals aren’t outrageous; expected a few inches of rain, but it may become severe if a storm becomes more surface-based. This allowed the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) to issue a marginal storm risk for Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorm outlook for Saturday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

If any weather changes locally, we will keep you posted!