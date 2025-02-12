Skip to main content
Rainfall totals, KSAT Connect photos following Tuesday’s rain ☔

Approximately one-half inch of rain fell at San Antonio International Airport

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Rainfall totals across the San Antonio area following Tuesday's rain.

After a few healthy morning downpours, Tuesday night brought another round of welcomed rain to parts of South Central Texas.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals and a few KSAT Connect photos that viewers submitted:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

LocationRainfall Total (inches)
San Antonio International Airport0.47″
Randolph Air Force Base0.48″
Kelly Field0.36″
Stinson Municipal Airport0.59″
Bulverde1.14″
Boerne0.74″
Bandera0.21″
Kerrville0.10″
Hondo0.43″
Castroville0.15″
Elmendorf0.26″
New Braunfels1.33″
Shavano Park0.46″
Alamo Ranch0.43″
Helotes0.57″
Leon Valley0.47″
Timberwood Park0.96″
Encino Park0.77″
Windcrest0.42″
Universal City1.00″
Selma0.89″
Schertz0.74″
Adkins0.67″
New Berlin0.69″
St. Hedwig0.53″
Seguin0.66″
Sutherland Springs0.06″
Floresville0.06″
Falls City0.15″
Kenedy0.05″
Gonzales0.32″
Smiley0.27″
Cuero0.27″
Hallettsville0.53″
Moulton0.40″
Pleasanton0.08″
Pearsall0.01″
Uvalde0.03″
Sabinal0.09″
Concan0.12″
Del Rio0.01″
Brackettville0.01″
Rocksprings0.05″
Leakey0.02″
Medina0.22″
Pipe Creek0.13″
Scenic Oaks1.03″
Canyon Lake1.80″
Fischer2.23″
Comfort0.72″
Ingram0.14″
Hunt0.04″

While we still have a long way to go regarding chipping away at our prolonged drought, Tuesday’s rain was beneficial.

Here’s a look at the estimated totals that fell across the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone:

Decent rain fell across parts of the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone Tuesday and Tuesday night.

>>>READ: How does the Edwards Aquifer work & why is it so heavily regulated? KSAT Explains

The aquifer was up two-tenths of a foot on Wednesday. You can find the latest, daily aquifer reading here.

KSAT CONNECT:

Viewers took to KSAT Connect and submitted photos of their backyard rain gauges:

Almost 3" in the last two days!!! We are in Vintage Oaks , right next to Little Bear Creek. Thanks for all you do to keep us informed
Buckskin
Buckskin

Almost 3” in the last two days!!! We are in Vintage Oaks , right next to Little Bear Creek. Thanks for all you do to keep us informed

New Braunfels
Still raining, almost 2" in Fischer, North of Canyon Lake.
Kevin Poole
Kevin Poole

Still raining, almost 2” in Fischer, North of Canyon Lake.

Fischer

