Rainfall totals, KSAT Connect photos following Tuesday’s rain ☔

Rainfall totals across the San Antonio area following Tuesday's rain.

After a few healthy morning downpours, Tuesday night brought another round of welcomed rain to parts of South Central Texas.

Here’s a look at rainfall totals and a few KSAT Connect photos that viewers submitted:

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Location Rainfall Total (inches) San Antonio International Airport 0.47″ Randolph Air Force Base 0.48″ Kelly Field 0.36″ Stinson Municipal Airport 0.59″ Bulverde 1.14″ Boerne 0.74″ Bandera 0.21″ Kerrville 0.10″ Hondo 0.43″ Castroville 0.15″ Elmendorf 0.26″ New Braunfels 1.33″ Shavano Park 0.46″ Alamo Ranch 0.43″ Helotes 0.57″ Leon Valley 0.47″ Timberwood Park 0.96″ Encino Park 0.77″ Windcrest 0.42″ Universal City 1.00″ Selma 0.89″ Schertz 0.74″ Adkins 0.67″ New Berlin 0.69″ St. Hedwig 0.53″ Seguin 0.66″ Sutherland Springs 0.06″ Floresville 0.06″ Falls City 0.15″ Kenedy 0.05″ Gonzales 0.32″ Smiley 0.27″ Cuero 0.27″ Hallettsville 0.53″ Moulton 0.40″ Pleasanton 0.08″ Pearsall 0.01″ Uvalde 0.03″ Sabinal 0.09″ Concan 0.12″ Del Rio 0.01″ Brackettville 0.01″ Rocksprings 0.05″ Leakey 0.02″ Medina 0.22″ Pipe Creek 0.13″ Scenic Oaks 1.03″ Canyon Lake 1.80″ Fischer 2.23″ Comfort 0.72″ Ingram 0.14″ Hunt 0.04″

While we still have a long way to go regarding chipping away at our prolonged drought, Tuesday’s rain was beneficial.

Here’s a look at the estimated totals that fell across the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone:

Decent rain fell across parts of the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone Tuesday and Tuesday night.

The aquifer was up two-tenths of a foot on Wednesday. You can find the latest, daily aquifer reading here.

KSAT CONNECT:

Viewers took to KSAT Connect and submitted photos of their backyard rain gauges:

