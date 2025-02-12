Rainfall totals, KSAT Connect photos following Tuesday’s rain ☔

After a few healthy morning downpours, Tuesday night brought another round of welcomed rain to parts of South Central Texas.
Here’s a look at rainfall totals and a few KSAT Connect photos that viewers submitted:
RAINFALL TOTALS:
|Location
|Rainfall Total (inches)
|San Antonio International Airport
|0.47″
|Randolph Air Force Base
|0.48″
|Kelly Field
|0.36″
|Stinson Municipal Airport
|0.59″
|Bulverde
|1.14″
|Boerne
|0.74″
|Bandera
|0.21″
|Kerrville
|0.10″
|Hondo
|0.43″
|Castroville
|0.15″
|Elmendorf
|0.26″
|New Braunfels
|1.33″
|Shavano Park
|0.46″
|Alamo Ranch
|0.43″
|Helotes
|0.57″
|Leon Valley
|0.47″
|Timberwood Park
|0.96″
|Encino Park
|0.77″
|Windcrest
|0.42″
|Universal City
|1.00″
|Selma
|0.89″
|Schertz
|0.74″
|Adkins
|0.67″
|New Berlin
|0.69″
|St. Hedwig
|0.53″
|Seguin
|0.66″
|Sutherland Springs
|0.06″
|Floresville
|0.06″
|Falls City
|0.15″
|Kenedy
|0.05″
|Gonzales
|0.32″
|Smiley
|0.27″
|Cuero
|0.27″
|Hallettsville
|0.53″
|Moulton
|0.40″
|Pleasanton
|0.08″
|Pearsall
|0.01″
|Uvalde
|0.03″
|Sabinal
|0.09″
|Concan
|0.12″
|Del Rio
|0.01″
|Brackettville
|0.01″
|Rocksprings
|0.05″
|Leakey
|0.02″
|Medina
|0.22″
|Pipe Creek
|0.13″
|Scenic Oaks
|1.03″
|Canyon Lake
|1.80″
|Fischer
|2.23″
|Comfort
|0.72″
|Ingram
|0.14″
|Hunt
|0.04″
While we still have a long way to go regarding chipping away at our prolonged drought, Tuesday’s rain was beneficial.
Here’s a look at the estimated totals that fell across the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone:
The aquifer was up two-tenths of a foot on Wednesday. You can find the latest, daily aquifer reading here.
KSAT CONNECT:
Viewers took to KSAT Connect and submitted photos of their backyard rain gauges:
