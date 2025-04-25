South Texas HS softball coach and mother arrested for alleged assault on opposing player and her mother, affidavits say

TAFT, Texas – A South Texas high school softball coach and her mother were arrested after allegedly assaulting an opposing player and her mother, according to affidavits obtained by KSAT.

The incident happened on April 15 during a district softball championship game between Taft High School and Mathis High School.

According to an affidavit, an altercation began in the fifth inning after a Mathis softball player expressed explicit language toward a Taft softball player.

“You ain’t s*it b**ch, get the f**k out of here before I beat your a**,” is what the Mathis softball player reportedly told the opposing player, the affidavit said.

This exchange prompted the Taft player to shove the Mathis player, leading to coaches and players from both sides coming on the field to separate them.

Then at some point, things escalated when Mathis softball coach Briana Cruz “ran directly” at the Taft player and tackled her, the affidavit said.

The opposing coach removed Cruz off the player.

Cruz was later arrested for assault causing bodily injury, according to the affidavit.

‘Punching her head repeatedly’

Another altercation occurred in the bleachers between Cruz’s mother, identified as Beverly Deleon, and the mother of the Taft player whom Cruz allegedly assaulted.

According to another affidavit obtained by KSAT, the Taft’s player’s mother was yelling at Cruz for tackling her daughter. This prompted Deleon to approach her and begin to punch her in the head repeatedly.

Bystanders and the opposing head coach of Taft High School separated the two women.

Deleon was later arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, the affidavit states.

According to KRIS 6 News, Cruz posted a $3,500 bond three days after her initial arrest on April 15.

It’s unknown if Deleon has posted bond.