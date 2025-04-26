CLEAR alert issued for man last seen Friday morning

Ethan Erevia, 37, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Ashby Place, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR alert has been issued for a man last seen on Friday morning.

Ethan Erevia, 37, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Ashby Place, according to San Antonio police.

Erevia was last seen wearing a blue polo and khaki pants, police said. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms and legs.

Police said Erevia could be traveling in a white 2021 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate TZC3269.

Anyone who sees Erevia is urged to call 911.

