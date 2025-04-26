CLEAR alert issued for man last seen Friday morning Ethan Erevia, 37, was last seen in the 800 block of East Ashby Place, according to San Antonio police Ethan Erevia, 37, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Ashby Place, according to San Antonio police. (San Antonio Police Department) SAN ANTONIO – A CLEAR alert has been issued for a man last seen on Friday morning.
Ethan Erevia, 37, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Ashby Place, according to San Antonio police.
Erevia was last seen wearing a blue polo and khaki pants, police said. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms and legs.
Police said Erevia could be traveling in a white 2021 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate TZC3269.
Anyone who sees Erevia is urged to call 911.
