Scaffolding collapse kills 3, injures 2 in Sabine Pass

Three construction workers are dead and two other workers are injured following a scaffolding collapse early Tuesday morning in Southeast Texas.

According to KBMT, the ABC affiliate in Beaumont, the collapse happened around 2 a.m. at the Port Arthur LNG site in Sabine Pass.

Bechtel Global Corporation, the construction contractor at the site, confirmed that a “tank jump form system incident occurred at elevation on April 29,” which resulted in the fatalities and injuries.

The cause of the malfunction is unclear. It is also unknown if any of the workers were wearing safety harnesses or were properly secured at the time of the collapse.

Two workers died on scene, and the third employee died at the hospital, KBMT reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.

All work at the site has been shut down while an investigation into the collapse is underway.