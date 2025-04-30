Behind the scenes: Vietnam Army Grunt Museum

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has a proud military history, perhaps best encapsulated in the city’s “Military City USA” nickname.

For all of that history, there are few places in town to learn about local veterans’ stories of sacrifice and courage.

A visit to the Vietnam Army Grunt Museum, located at 4499 Pond Hill Road, is one of the few venues to learn about veterans’ stories.

The museum, which is free and to attend, opened its doors more than five years ago.

The museum was started by Michael Lynd, a Vietnam Army veteran who also started the Lynd Group. The Lynd Group owns and operates different real estate properties throughout the country.

KSAT 12 News sat down with Lynd during preparations for our one-hour news special on the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon to learn more about the museum and to see firsthand how Lynd interacts with fellow Vietnam veterans.

More recent coverage on KSAT: