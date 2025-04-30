Skip to main content
Behind the scenes: Vietnam Army Grunt Museum

KSAT 12 News took a tour to learn more about one of the only war museums in Military City USA

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has a proud military history, perhaps best encapsulated in the city’s “Military City USA” nickname.

For all of that history, there are few places in town to learn about local veterans’ stories of sacrifice and courage.

A visit to the Vietnam Army Grunt Museum, located at 4499 Pond Hill Road, is one of the few venues to learn about veterans’ stories.

The museum, which is free and to attend, opened its doors more than five years ago.

The museum was started by Michael Lynd, a Vietnam Army veteran who also started the Lynd Group. The Lynd Group owns and operates different real estate properties throughout the country.

KSAT 12 News sat down with Lynd during preparations for our one-hour news special on the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon to learn more about the museum and to see firsthand how Lynd interacts with fellow Vietnam veterans.

About the Authors
Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

