Madison High School marching band will shine at 89th annual BOF Band Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of students will gather from 42 San Antonio-area high schools for the Battle of Flowers Band Festival on May 1.

Ella Peck and Karla Ramirez are two Madison High School band majors who will lead their team into Alamo Stadium for the 89th Annual Battle of the Flowers Band Festival.

Ramirez said participating in the festival is a great way to end her senior year.

“I’m most excited for experiencing this in my very last year. Just doing the parade itself was fun,” Ramirez said. “But getting this opportunity to perform the whole show again in my final year in the big stadium with all those people watching it’s just such (sic) a huge honor.”

Madison High School’s band, which will be one of the bands featured, will perform its fall show. Each year, bands apply for consideration as a featured band.

Head Band Director Wesley Perkins said everyone in the leadership team agreed that the band had grown not only in size but also in competitive edge, grit and talent.

“We just saw an opportunity,” Perkins said. “And we all got together and said that this was a chance for us to showcase the Madison brand and the way we are and who we are.”

More than 180 (185) Madison students will join the nearly 5,000 students in the performance.

For those who cannot attend the event or watch the livestream on Thursday, KSAT will rebroadcast the festival on Saturday, May 3, on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tickets for the event start at $8 per person and can be purchased here.

More Fiesta 2025 coverage on KSAT: